Christopher Long set to feature for Motherwell against St Johnstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Motherwell striker Christopher Long is expected to overcome a dead leg ahead of the Betfred Cup visit of St Johnstone.

Long went off against Saints in the league last Saturday not long after coming off the bench.

Midfielders Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire are still self-isolating while Jake Carroll is still working his way back from an Achilles injury. Long-term absentee Charles Dunne (groin) remains out.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will assess his squad after four players missed Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Hibernian.

Captain Jason Kerr was rested due to an ongoing back issue while Craig Bryson sat out the game as a precaution after reporting a tight calf.

Craig Conway was due to have a broken nose reset and Murray Davidson had concussion.