Kaiyne Woolery sees Tranmere into FA Cup third round

Tranmere avoided becoming the first scalp of the FA Cup second round thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over National League North side Brackley.

Substitute Kaiyne Woolery’s superb strike midway through the second half settled the tie, with the non-league side pushing Keith Hill’s in-form Rovers all the way.

The non-league visitors held their own in the first quarter of the game, and had the first opportunity to score as Tre Mitford fired inches over the crossbar.

Tranmere were enjoying the lion’s share of possession but it was Brackley who again went close as Shep Murombedzi curled an effort wide on the half-hour mark.

Murombedzi again went close in the second half as he lashed wide, but Tranmere showed their Football League quality on 67 minutes.

With their first real chance, substitute Woolery stepped in off the left wing and his curling effort found the net via the far post.

They went close to a second but the goal was enough to book their place in the third-round draw.