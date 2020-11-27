Keith Hill hopes cup run can ‘stimulate’ Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Keith Hill hopes a good run in the FA Cup will help keep Tranmere’s league form going after they saw off non-league Brackley.

Hill, taking charge of his second game as Rovers boss, watched his side narrowly avoid a giant-killing as Kaiyne Woolery’s second-half goal helped his side overcome the National League North strugglers.

The new Tranmere boss put out a full-strength side for the game, which signalled his intentions in the FA Cup this season.

He said: “It is a difficult fixture and it was a good goal in the end.

“They made it awkward for us, they played two defensive midfielders against our diamond and it was difficult.

“The goal was a moment of quality and we had to try and stretch the game in the second half.

“It was too congested in there so we changed it slightly, and gladly the substitutions worked for us.

“We didn’t play a weaker side because we wanted continuity. The players want to keep playing and do not want to give up the shirt easily.

“They were difficult to gauge but we prepared well and I’m just delighted we kept a clean sheet and got to the next round.

“It is great we will have the fans back next week. I know they have been watching on TV but to have them back will be a 12th man to us.

“And in round three, we want nobody in particular. Just a good opportunity to go as far as we can to help stimulate the league form too.”

Kevin Wilkin’s Brackley side have struggled in the league this season but they arguably had the best chances up until substitute Woolery stepped in off the left wing to curl home brilliantly via the far post.

Wilkin added: “I am very proud of my players, we pushed them all the way.

“We showed we have good players in our ranks and players who are on an upward curve in their careers.

“It was great to get more of our players back and we put in a good effort.

“On a fantastic surface we showed we can compete and pass, and the respect we showed to Tranmere was there for everyone to see.

“Hopefully we can take this performance into our league form now and get up and running.

“We had chances and you need something to go for us at places like this but it didn’t quite go for us.

“They scored a great goal but we nullified their threat and they have terrific players in their ranks.

“We’ve had a lad who has come in for his debut tonight and two boys who haven’t played for a while. The lads are learning and understanding and they should be proud of what they have done tonight.”