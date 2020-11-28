Michail Antonio could return for West Ham against Aston Villa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

West Ham manager David Moyes could be handed a boost with the possible return of joint-top goalscorer Michail Antonio on Monday.

The forward has been suffering from a hamstring injury which has kept him on the sidelines for over a month.

Antonio started the season with three goals from his first six matches and his return could be imminent.

Midfielder Ross Barkley remains out for Aston Villa after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Chelsea loanee was forced off in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton and is out for up to three weeks.

Frederic Guilbert has returned to training along with Kortney Hause, while Keinan Davis will resume on Sunday after a calf injury. Bjorn Engels is still struggling with a thigh problem, while Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) are out.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku, Bowen, Haller, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Snodgrass, Noble, Diop, Johnson, Randolph.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Guilbert, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Taylor, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Ramsey, Trezeguet, Elmohamady, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Davis, Traore, Watkins.