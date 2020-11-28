Jamie Proctor puts Newport on way to comfortable victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Salford’s dreams of reaching the third round of the FA cup for the first time in their history were ruined as they fell 3-0 to Newport at Rodney Parade.

The sending off of Brandon Thomas-Asante in the first minute of the second half for a late and high tackle on home goalkeeper Tom King was pivotal in a tight contest, although Salford also conceded two penalties in the game.

Salford boss Richie Wellens made nine changes from his last league side as he looked to save some of his senior players for the congested fixture list coming up and would have been pleased to have reached half-time without conceding.

Mickey Demetriou had his tame penalty saved in the eighth minute following a handball by Kevin Berkoe. That came shortly after Scott Twine had failed to take a golden chance.

Salford grew into the game and a cross from the right by Tylor Golden gave George Boyd the chance to meet it first time, but he shot wide. Then Vaclav Hladky had to cover up his own gaff to stop Twine hitting the net.

The Thomas-Asante straight red card gave Newport complete control of the game and the opening goal arrived in the 55th minute when Jamie Proctor headed home a Robbie Willmott cross.

Three minutes after coming on, Padraig Amond then made the game safer with a penalty after Berkoe brought down Twine in the box in the 74th minute. Then Saikou Janneh added a third in time added on