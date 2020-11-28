Swindon stun rivals Oxford with late double strike

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swindon staged a stunning late comeback with two goals in the last five minutes to beat rivals Oxford 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford-born Matty Taylor latched onto Liam Kelly’s pass to put the Us in front on 15 minutes with a chip over keeper Matej Kovar, who got a hand to the effort but not enough to stop the ball entering the net.

But sub Tom Broadbent levelled for Town on 85 minutes, turning the ball in after Matt Smith’s shot deflected into the air.

And in the 90th minute, striker Tyler Smith nicked a long ball forward from Akinwale Odimayo past goalkeeper Simon Eastwood to leave Karl Robinson’s men stunned.

It ended a run of seven straight derby victories for Oxford, and gave new Swindon boss John Sheridan his first away win.

In a very open first half, Town had early chances with Jordan Stevens slicing his shot wide, and Tyler Smith glancing a free header wide.

But Taylor should have made it 2-0 just before the break when he side-footed wide Sam Long’s right-wing cross.