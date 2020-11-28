Derek Adams: Morecambe were made to work hard by Solihull Moors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams admitted his side had to pull out all the stops to overcome National League side Solihull Moors in an entertaining FA Cup second-round tie.

The visitors dominated the first half but the League Two side produced a much better display in the second period to book a spot in the third round for the first time since the 2002/03 season.

Adams said: “It was always going to be a difficult game against a good side. We probably made it more difficult than we wanted to but you have got to show a lot of respect to Solihull Moors because they showed they are a very good outfit.

“They had nothing to lose and started the match better than us and put us under a lot of pressure.

“They went a goal ahead and will feel unfortunate not to have scored a couple more in the first half.

“I had to make some changes at half time to change the formation and that allowed us to get in the front foot and push them back. I thought about making the changes earlier but waited until half time and it did help us.

“Eventually we got on top and scored the two goals and should have won it in normal time but we gave away a sloppy goal to take the game to extra time where we had to show our spirit to win the tie.

“At the end of the day we are in the third round for the first time in 18 years and that is a huge thing for the club.

Solihull’s whole squad recently had to self isolate for two weeks because of Covid-19 and manager Jimmy Shan said that had a bearing on the result.

He said: “The lads did me proud today, particularly after the lay off with Covid recently.

“We couldn’t prepare as we would have liked obviously and it was always going to be a difficult task for us physically and I think you could see the effect that had on us as the game wore on.

“But for the first 30 minutes we were excellent and were unlucky not to be two or three goals ahead at the break.

“That second goal would have been key because it would have given us a cushion that we could build on in the second half.

If we had got it we could have looked to have done things a little bit differently to keep people in holding slots a bit longer and been a bit less expansive and that could have been brilliant for us particularly after the lay off we have had where players haven’t been able to train properly and been confined to their houses for that period of time.”