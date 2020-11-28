Brentford hit back at stadium jibe from QPR – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 28.

Football

Brentford hit back at QPR’s jibe about their new stadium.

A goal and assist against Crystal Palace has put a smile on Callum Wilson’s face.

Patience is key ✨Solid performance & great result! pic.twitter.com/Fg8z1RSsxk — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) November 28, 2020

Harry Kane is loving it.

Love this time of year ❄️ pic.twitter.com/7hisNwIqp1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 28, 2020

Andy Robertson had his say after Liverpool were denied victory against Brighton when a VAR review deemed he had fouled Danny Welbeck in the box.

Wonder when the people playing the game will have a say! Very frustrating day but credit to Brighton, really tough opponent! pic.twitter.com/FxluTuThyC — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 28, 2020

Georginio Wijnaldum urged the Reds to move on.

Tough to see the win slip away right at the end. But we have to move on quickly… #BHALIV #YNWA pic.twitter.com/BFJJN7drvY — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 28, 2020

Chorley sang their Adele victory song again after stunning Peterborough to reach the third round of the FA Cup for the first time.

Rugby League

There was a nervous wait for the retiring James Graham.

After a professional career of over 17 years, it all comes down to the last play 🤯 Raw emotion from James Graham in the dramatic final moments of the #GrandFinal 👊#SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/Kwcy2bRmf7 — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) November 28, 2020

Kyle Amor celebrated St Helens’ victory hard.

Just landed home…………not bad for a scruff from Whitehaven!! pic.twitter.com/IrO0lIVxtD — Kyle Amor (@kylejamor87) November 28, 2020

Saints gained a new fan.

Must say again that the #SuperLeagueGrandFinal last night was the best game of rugby I’ve ever watched in my life! The way they all behaved at the end also was brilliant! Proper fella’s they are and also a gang of PROPER role models!! I’m now a Saints fan.. 👏👌👏 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) November 28, 2020

Sam Tomkins looked forward.

After the season we’ve had, it was only right it finished with a final like that.The best final I can remember.Let’s hope 2021 is a bit better then this year 🤞🏻 — sam tomkins (@samtomkins1) November 28, 2020

Stevie Ward opened up on his struggles with concussion.

Rugby Union

A great gesture from the All Blacks.

A special gesture from the All Blacks to Argentina before tonight's Haka. 🎥: @skysportnz #ARGvNZL pic.twitter.com/IRlGvmFgyV — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 28, 2020

Sonny Bill Williams applauded it.

Great to see the @AllBlacks brothers show respect to the sporting legend that was Maradona ❤️✊🏽🏉 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 28, 2020

A landmark day for referee Nigel Owens.

Congratulations @Nigelrefowens on reaching 100 Tests, an incredible achievement 👏 pic.twitter.com/QVCXrTHwNH — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 28, 2020

Cricket

A milestone for Adil Rashid.

Chris Jordan enjoyed England’s win.

It’s all for a good cause!

David Willey got in the spirit.

KP continued to improve his golf game.

England stars Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight were victorious as Sydney Thunder clinched the Women’s Big Bash League title.

Knight set a Thunder record on the way to the trophy.

Heather Knight has now posted the most runs by a Thunder @WBBL player in one season with 427! What an addition she has been to our team this year 🤩 #ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/7clMik3KCR — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 28, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury remembered one of his greatest days in the ring five years ago today.

Happy anniversary to me!!! 5 years later! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Fq6u7srB0o — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 28, 2020

Athletics

Sir Mo Farah reached an Instagram milestone.

And he knows his strengths!

Formula One

Max Verstappen was ready to “unleash the lion” in Bahrain.

Williams’ George Russell proved Lewis Hamilton is not the only Brit currently setting records in F1.

For his last 36 race weekends, @GeorgeRussell63 has out-qualified his team mate 🚀 On the all-time list of longest streaks, he's mixing with three multiple world champions 👀 If he can do it again next Saturday, only Schumacher and Senna will be above him 🤩#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/kd6usceNoJ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 28, 2020

Golf

Phil Mickelson and former NBA star Charles Barkley beat Steph Curry and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Change.