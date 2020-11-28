Chorley stun Peterborough to reach FA Cup third round for first time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Chorley reached the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history after stunning League One high-fliers Peterborough with a 2-1 comeback victory.

The National League North part-timers, who dumped Wigan out in the previous round, bounced back from a nightmare start to claim a famous second-round victory.

Jack Taylor blasted Posh into a second-minute lead with a ferocious half-volley following a Ryan Broom corner, but it soon went downhill for Peterborough against a side 89 places below them in the football pyramid.

Harry Cardwell and Elliot Newby were both denied levellers for Chorley by the woodwork in the first half, but there was no stopping them in the second period as Posh were undone by a game-changing double-salvo inspired by Lewis Baines.

The defender laid on the Chorley leveller for Connor Hall on the hour before completing the turnaround just three minutes later by firing in an Newby corner which was headed into his path by Andy Halls.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym prevented further embarrassment for Posh when he saved a Harry Cardwell penalty with 15 minutes to go, but Chorley had already done enough to claim a second League One scalp.