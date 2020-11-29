Max Watters scores again as Crawley upset AFC Wimbledon in FA Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley caused a shock in the first FA Cup game back at Plough Lane with a 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon to seal their place in the third round.

The game was lacking in clear-cut chances but the League Two visitors were more clinical thanks to Ashley Nadesan and Max Watters’ strikes.

The deadlock was broken just past the 20-minute mark, Joe Pigott heading powerfully past Glenn Morris from six yards after Ethan Chislett’s pinpoint right-wing cross for the Dons.

The visitors were soon level though, Jack Powell sliding an inch-perfect pass through to Nadesan, who lifted first time over the onrushing Connal Trueman.

Crawley took the lead soon after the restart, the hosts failing to clear their lines with the ball eventually falling to Watters to fire home his 10th goal of the season from just a couple of yards out.

The rest of the game was one-way traffic with the home side knocking on the Crawley door, but a combination of stern defending and poor finishing saw the fourth-tier side through at the expense of the League One outfit.