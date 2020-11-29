Ben Whiteman’s double sends Doncaster into FA Cup third round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Captain Ben Whiteman bagged a brace as League One Doncaster booked their spot in the third round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Carlisle.

Carlisle goal machine Jon Mellish fired over before Omari Patrick saw his effort well saved by Doncaster goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

But Whiteman turned the game his side’s way with a quick-fire eight-minute double.

The Rovers skipper opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a clinical curling finish.

And it was a carbon copy for the second as the midfielder opened up and curled his effort past Paul Farman.

Patrick was once again frustrated as his strike stung the palms of Lumley.

Carlisle continued to create chances with Gime Toure forcing Lumley into a good stop at his near post.

Mellish gave the hosts a glimmer of hope 11 minutes from time as he stabbed home Aaron Hayden’s knockdown for his 12th goal of the season.

But Rovers held on to book their spot in the third round.