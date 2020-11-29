Steve Cotterill up and running at Shrewsbury after Daniel Udoh’s winner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Daniel Udoh’s extra-time goal sent Shrewsbury through to the third round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over non-league Oxford City in Steve Cotterill’s first game in charge of the League One club.

Substitute Udoh found the net in the 108th minute of a match which saw both teams have a player sent off.

Shrewsbury’s Shaun Whalley had the best chance of the first half as he tried to lift the ball over Ben Dudzinski, but the Oxford City goalkeeper produced a good save.

The impressive National League South side created several good chances in the second half as Shrewsbury goalkeeper Matija Sarkic saved well from James Roberts, Ben Gerring and Lewis Coyle.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute with Shrewsbury’s Aaron Pierre and Oxford City’s Roberts both sent off following an aerial clash between the two.

Shrewsbury almost grabbed a late winner when Marc Pugh’s chip was cleared off the line by Aaron Drewe.

Shrewsbury took the lead early in the second period of extra-time as Udoh swept home a shot on the turn.

Oxford City, first-round winners against Northampton, almost pulled level when Reece Fleet’s long-range shot was just off target.