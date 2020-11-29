Rangers defender Filip Helander tests positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rangers defender Filip Helander is self-isolating after becoming the first Ibrox player to test positive for coronavirus, the Light Blues have announced.

The Sweden centre-back was missing from Steven Gerrard’s team for their Betfred Cup round two clash at Falkirk.

The club announced on Twitter that the 27-year-old has become the club’s first confirmed Covid-19 case.

He will also have to sit out Gers’ Europa League clash with Standard Liege as well as next Sunday’s Premiership trip to Ross County.

🗒️ PLAYER UPDATE: Rangers can confirm that Filip Helander has returned a positive test for Covid-19. He will self isolate in line with government guidelines. We wish Filip well and look forward to his return to our squad. pic.twitter.com/9LJiUbIA4U — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 29, 2020

A club statement said: “Rangers can confirm that Filip Helander has returned a positive test for Covid-19. He will self isolate in line with government guideline.

“We wish Filip well and look forward to his return to our squad.”

Ibrox youngster Nathan Patterson is currently self-isolating after being deemed a close contact following an outbreak amongst the Scotland Under-21 squad.

George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are also serving seven-match bans after breaching Covid guidelines by attending a house party earlier this month.