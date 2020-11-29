Niall Cummins goal earns eighth tier Marine a place in FA Cup third round

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Niall Cummins’ dramatic 120th-minute winner fired eighth tier Marine into the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in 28 years with a 1-0 win against Havant and Waterlooville.

Marine’s last second-round outing ended in an infamous 11-2 hammering at the hands of Shrewsbury 25 years ago.

But the Northern Premier League North West side – the joint lowest ranked in the competition – have matched their best run in the competition after beating their 10-man visitors.

Anthony Straker was sent off in the 88th minute, with Cummins finally making use of the man advantage in a goalmouth scramble right at the end of the extra half-hour.

Early chances from Neil Kengni and Josh Solomon-Davies, whose shot flashed wide of the far post, set the Mariners up for an impressive performance.

Kengni struck the post on the stroke of half-time, before Josh Hmani’s follow-up effort was tipped over by Havant and Waterlooville goalkeeper Ross Worner.

Bayleigh Passant, on his 20th birthday, then saved superbly from Theo Widdrington’s drilled effort.

Straker’s sending off left the visitors up against it – and Cummins denied the National League North side a penalty shoot-out and earned Neil Young’s side a place in Monday’s third round draw.