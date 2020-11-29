Tottenham back on top after goalless draw against Chelsea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tottenham regained top spot in the Premier League after a goalless draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s Timo Werner had the ball in the net in the first half but the flag was correctly raised for offside.

Frank Lampard’s side continued to be the ones pushing for a winner after the break but Spurs kept them out to remain two points ahead of their London rivals.

Edinson Cavani celebrates the first of his two goals against Southampton (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Substitute Edinson Cavani was the hero as Manchester United completed a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Southampton.

Jan Bednarek’s header and a fine James Ward-Prowse free-kick had Saints dreaming of a first home league win against the Red Devils since 2003.

But half-time introduction Cavani turned the match on its head, setting up Bruno Fernandes then equalising before heading in the winner two minutes into injury time.

FT | #ARS 1-2 #WOL Our first win at the Emirates, but some things are more important than football. All of our thoughts are with Raul Jimenez. #ARSWOL ⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/jkcbB8eqO5 — Wolves (@Wolves) November 29, 2020

A serious-looking head injury to Wolves striker Raul Jimenez overshadowed a 2-1 victory over struggling Arsenal at the Emirates in the evening kick-off.

Jimenez received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital after a clash of heads with Gunners defender David Luiz but early reports were encouraging.

All the goals came in the first half, with Pedro Neto opening the scoring, Gabriel Magalhaes equalising then Daniel Podence netting what proved to be the winner.