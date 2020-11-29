Messi’s Maradona tribute and Muller’s funny interview – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 29.
Football
Lionel Messi paid tribute to Diego Maradona after scoring for Barcelona.
There was another funny Thomas Muller interview.
Ryan Giggs turned 47. Not a bad career!
Gary Neville loved Manchester United’s comeback at Southampton.
As did the Red Devils players.
And the man who made it happen was perhaps happiest of all.
Marine players revelled in their FA Cup triumph over Havant and Waterlooville, which saw the seventh-tier outfit reach the third round and a potential tie against a major side.
Hello! Chorley belted out Adele again after producing another FA Cup shock to reach round three.
Steven Gerrard looked back at his Liverpool bow.
Stuart Dallas congratulated Luke Ayling on another milestone appearance.
Raphinha revelled in netting the winner for Leeds on Saturday.
The Whites have a new fan.
Jon Walters had his say on VAR.
Rio Ferdinand showed his dogs who was boss.
Connor Roberts netted the winner for Swansea.
The new Rory Delap?
Formula One
Romain Grosjean miraculously survived a huge crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix when his car hit the wall and burst into flames.
Cricket
The England players made a little lad’s birthday.
Jofra Archer was buzzing with the T20 series win.
Glorious!
But not so for David Warner.
Glenn Maxwell found form.
Virat Kohli passed another landmark.
That really is tremendous.
What a place to play.
Chris Gayle continued ‘LivingDiLife’.
Tennis
Andy Murray looked back on Great Britain winning the Davis Cup five years ago today.
Boxing
The Juggernaut got the job done.
Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis loved the boxing on show.
Tony Bellew remembered the late actor Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday.
MMA
Conor McGregor looked in great shape and continued his prep for his next fight.
Rugby Union
Sonny Bill Williams was out and about.
Athletics
Sunday meant family time for Usain Bolt.
Darts
Why change the habit of a lifetime? Paul Lim, 66, secured his 24th World Championship appearance.
