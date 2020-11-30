Crewe wait on fitness of Callum Ainley ahead of Swindon clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crewe boss David Artell will check on Callum Ainley ahead of their League One clash with Swindon.

The midfielder was forced off after only six minutes of the FA Cup defeat by Cheltenham after taking a knock.

Olly Lancashire needed lengthy treatment to a head injury late on but was able to finish the match after having the wound bandaged.

Mikael Mandron (hamstring) and Omar Beckles (groin) have both missed recent matches but are close to returning.

Swindon boss John Sheridan will likely be without captain Mathieu Baudry.

The centre-half was forced off in the derby victory over Oxford by a hamstring problem and was replaced by Rob Hunt.

Hunt is likely to come in for Baudry, with Akin Odimayo switching to the heart of defence.

Defender Tom Broadbent changed the game against Oxford after coming off the bench to play up front and Sheridan could again opt to play the former solider as a striker with Brett Pitman still six weeks from a return.