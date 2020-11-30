Fit-again Joe Walsh pushing for league start against Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton could give Joe Walsh his first league start in more than a month against bottom side Wigan.

The defender had been sidelined with a knee injury before returning in the Imps’ FA Cup defeat by Plymouth at the weekend.

Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Montsma and Tom Hopper were all rested for the cup clash and should come back in.

Remy Howarth and Zack Elbouzedi have missed recent matches through injury.

Leam Richardson and Gregor Rioch remain in interim charge of the Latics as they look to end a run of nine league games without a win.

Dan Gardner will be checked on after missing last week’s draw against Bristol Rovers with an injury he picked up in the previous clash with Oxford.

Kal Naismith and Lee Evans could come into contention after making good progress in their recoveries but Will Keane, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Darnell Johnson are definitely out.

Norway youth international Thelo Aasgaard will hope to keep his place in the starting line-up after showing promising signs against Rovers.