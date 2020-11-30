Andy Walker condemns ‘disgusting’ protests against Neil Lennon outside Parkhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker was shocked by the “disgusting” scenes of chaos outside Parkhead on Sunday night following the Hoops’ Betfred Cup exit.

After the Scottish champions’ 2-0 loss to Ross County – their first domestic cup defeat in 36 – hundreds gathered outside the stadium to vent their fury and a large number of police officers formed a human shield as the players exited in convoy.

The Parkhead club said in a later statement that some players were left “shaken” after being targeted by missiles while police said two of their officers had been injured

Footage showed some fans kicking down and throwing barriers while

manager Neil Lennon could hear fans calling for his removal as he walked into the post-match media conference.

Everyone at the Club is hugely disappointed by today's result. While we sincerely share the huge disappointment of all supporters, there can be no excuse for some of the violent scenes at Celtic Park this evening. The Club will be investigating these events fully. Statement ⬇️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 29, 2020

After two wins in 10, there is now huge doubt over his future despite the former Celtic captain insisting on Friday that he had the the backing of major shareholder Dermot Desmond and chief executive Peter Lawwell.

Sky Sports pundit and co-commentator Walker, who had two spells at Celtic, was disgusted about what took place outside Parkhead and insisted Lennon, who has won four trophies out of four since taking over from Brendan Rodgers in February 2019, deserves better.

He told Sky Sports Scotland said: “I thought they were shocking. I thought it was disgusting and I’ve got to say I don’t recognise those people as Celtic supporters.

“This is a team that has won the last 11 domestic trophies and they’re being chased away from their own ground.

“These alleged Celtic supporters were attacking the police. They were throwing missiles and for some of the players to be under attack like that or some of the members of the media to be under attack like that, I don’t recognise them as Celtic supporters.

” I totally accept there’s a new breed of Celtic supporter at the moment.

“All they have known over the last decade is trophy after trophy.

“And they’re very vocal, they’re very political, they’re very angry at the moment.

“I can understand any reasonable person being angry at Celtic’s recent results, but this was beyond the pale and Neil Lennon doesn’t deserve that.

“I don’t think he’ll survive as a Celtic manager but Neil Lennon has been demonised by far too many supporters, Scottish football supporters over the last number of years.

“He’s been demonised by fans of other clubs and I’m utterly amazed to see people congregating outside Celtic Park and using the type of language that they used towards him last night.”