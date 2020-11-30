Sean Clare available for Oxford after serving one-match suspension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sean Clare is available for Oxford for their League One clash with Ipswich.

The midfielder missed the derby loss to Swindon through suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Karl Robinson was furious after Saturday’s defeat and singled out substitutes Dan Agyei, Mide Shodipo and Mark Sykes for criticism, so he may look elsewhere if he does make changes.

Sam Winnall (hamstring), Malachi Napa (knee) and Cameron Brannagan (eye) are all set to remain sidelined.

Ipswich are set to be without James Norwood and Toto Nsiala.

Both were forced off with hamstring injuries during the weekend’s defeat by Charlton.

The double injury was another blow to Paul Lambert’s side after Freddie Sears suffered the same problem against Hull last week.

Teddy Bishop (heel), Gwion Edwards (hamstring) and James Wilson (knee) are also in the treatment room.