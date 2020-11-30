Blackpool full-back Luke Garbutt pushing for start against Portsmouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Blackpool defender Luke Garbutt is in contention to make his first league start since mid-October at home to Portsmouth.

The former Everton and England Under-21 full-back ended a six-week lay-off with a hamstring problem against hometown club Harrogate on Saturday and emerged unscathed from the 4-0 FA Cup win.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley made six changes for the second-round tie in north Yorkshire and is likely to revert to a more familiar line-up at Bloomfield Road.

James Husband, Oliver Turton, Ethan Robson and Jerry Yates are among those expected to return, although Jordan Williams (elbow) and Matty Virtue (hamstring) could miss out again.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett also rotated heavily for his side’s 6-1 FA Cup win over King’s Lynn by making five changes.

First-choice goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray was among those rested on Saturday as Alex Bass deputised.

MacGillivray, 11-goal top scorer John Marquis and defenders Lee Brown and Jack Whatmough should return for the Sky Bet League One fixture.

Former Coventry forward Jordy Hiwula boosted his hopes of greater game time with a splendid first Portsmouth goal against King’s Lynn.