Michael Ihiekwe unavailable for Rotherham’s clash with Brentford

Rotherham are without ever-present defender Michael Ihiekwe for their home clash with Brentford.

Ihiekwe picked up his fifth booking of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth and will serve a one-match suspension.

America international Matthew Olosunde faces a fitness test on a hamstring injury suffered against the Cherries.

Centre-back Richard Wood (hamstring) is also a doubt, while Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (foot), Kieran Sadler (ankle) and Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) are all out until next year.

Brentford head north on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run but still just outside the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

Denmark defender Henrik Dalsgaard will be checked after suffering what Bees head coach Thomas Frank described as a “minor injury” during Friday’s 2-1 derby win over QPR.

Frank made all five substitutions against Rangers and has plenty of options at his disposal.

Pontus Jansson and Mathias Jensen could both return to the starting line-up but Christian Norgaard (ankle) is still out.