Alex Kenyon and Liam McAlinden could return when Morecambe host Barrow

Alex Kenyon and Liam McAlinden could return to the Morecambe squad for their home game against Barrow.

The pair have completed a period of self-isolation and are available to boost boss Derek Adams’ options.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith made his return from a hamstring injury as a late substitute in the FA Cup win against Solihull Moors at the weekend.

However, Liam Gibson is still recovering from his hamstring problem and is not yet ready for selection.

Barrow boss David Dunn has an unchanged squad to choose from.

Despite two matches in the space of three days last week, Dunn might be tempted to pick an unchanged team after insisting the performance in the penalty shoot-out defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup set the standard for the remainder of the season.

Captain Lewis Hardcastle (ankle) remains out along with Courtney Baker-Richardson (hip), Tom Beadling (groin) and James Jones (ankle).

Barrow are without a win in six games in all competitions and have drawn 11 of their 19 fixtures so far this season.