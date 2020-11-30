Harrogate boss Simon Weaver facing defensive headache ahead of Scunthorpe visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrogate have defensive problems ahead of their home game against Scunthorpe.

Kevin Lokko is suspended following his late red card in the FA Cup defeat to Blackpool while Ryan Fallowfield missed that second-round tie with a tight hamstring.

Will Smith (hamstring) and Dan Jones (groin) have been ruled out until well into the New Year through injury, leaving Town boss Simon Weaver with just three recognised defenders.

Fallowfield could return on Tuesday night if he passes a fitness test.

Kevin Van Veen is likely to miss out for Scunthorpe again.

The striker was absent against Bolton last time out after suffering a hamstring injury in the previous match with Morecambe.

Defender Jordan Clarke is fit again after a calf problem but the trip to North Yorkshire will probably come too soon for him to be involved.

Iron boss Neil Cox otherwise has a full squad to choose from.