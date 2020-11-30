Andrew Taylor takes charge of Sunderland for Burton clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

First-team coach Andrew Taylor will take charge of Sunderland for their League One clash with Burton following the departure of Phil Parkinson.

Parkinson’s 13-month tenure ended on Sunday, with the Black Cats on a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

Former Bolton defender Taylor may decide to make changes, but will definitely be without Lynden Gooch.

The midfielder has had an injection in his ankle and is expected to be sidelined for between two weeks and a month.

Burton boss Jake Buxton will choose from a near full-strength squad, having been hit by injuries and coronavirus in recent months.

Striker Kane Hemmings is the only player who will not be in contention as the Brewers bid to climb out of the bottom three.

Hemmings remains out after missing the last three matches due to a thigh injury.

Buxton could be tempted to name an unchanged starting XI after last week’s 4-2 home win against Charlton.