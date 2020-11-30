Cardiff confident of no new injury worries ahead of Terriers clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris hopes he will have no new injury concerns when Huddersfield visit on Tuesday evening.

Harris revealed there were a “couple” of niggles within his squad without disclosing the identities of the players but added he is optimistic “everyone will be fit”.

Defender Greg Cunningham is doubtful as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Jordan Osei-Tutu is unlikely to return before Christmas because of a hamstring injury, while Lee Tomlin’s groin complaint also keeps him out.

Huddersfield are set to be without Richard Stearman.

The defender limped off after half-an-hour in the 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough at the weekend because of a hamstring injury, which is set to rule him out for between 10 days to two weeks.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer is out of self-isolation and has now had sufficient training which means he will likely replace Ryan Schofield, the academy product who has started the Terriers’ last two games.

Full-back Pipa and midfielder Alex Pritchard have returned to training after injury and could return for the visit of QPR on Saturday. Captain Christopher Schindler must pass a concussion test before he is cleared to travel with the group.