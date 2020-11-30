Exeter without Lewis Page for trip to Grimsby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Grimbsy have no fresh injury concerns as they look to earn a second Sky Bet League Two win in a row with victory over Exeter.

Ian Holloway’s side ended a four-match losing streak to pick up just their fourth win of the campaign at the expense of Crawley last time out.

Now the Mariners have had a week to prepare for the visit of Exeter and Holloway has the same faces to choose from.

Holloway has stressed lately that he will look to blood youngsters from the academy in the coming months and more will be pushing for their chance as the fixtures begin to pile up.

Unlike their hosts, Exeter were in FA Cup second round action at the weekend, winning 3-2 at Gillingham.

Lewis Page returned from a hamstring injury to make his first start in a month but was forced off just 25 minutes into the victory.

He could now be absent for a number of weeks after Exeter boss Matt Taylor confirmed the defender is now suffering with a hip complaint.

Jake Caprice and Ben Seymour also have hamstring problems and are expected to miss out, while Jokull Andresson is likely to continue in goal.