No new worries for Wayne Rooney ahead of Derby’s clash with Coventry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Derby caretaker boss Wayne Rooney has no new injury or suspension concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash against Coventry at Pride Park.

Derby remain bottom of the table but ended a four-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Wycombe on Saturday, with Rooney taking interim charge of the Rams for the first time.

Jordon Ibe is yet to feature for Derby since re-joining the club in September but the winger is in contention for a squad role on Tuesday evening after recovering from illness.

Krystian Bielik made his first appearance of the season, coming off the bench after recovering from a serious knee injury and is likely to have some involvement again.

Michael Rose has returned to training for Coventry and is touch and go for a squad berth.

The defender has missed Coventry’s last three matches with a groin complaint but is back in full training and should be available for the weekend game against Rotherham if he is unable to come back at Derby.

Winger Wesley Jobello could make another appearance off the bench after doing so in the 1-1 draw at Norwich over the weekend, his first outing in more than a year, but goalkeeper Marko Marosi is absent due to a fractured cheekbone.

Striker Matty Godden (foot) and wing-back Julien Dacosta (ankle) continue their recovery while Jodi Jones (knee) is a long-term absentee.