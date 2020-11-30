Boreham Wood book third-round date with Millwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boreham Wood set up an FA Cup third-round tie with Championship Millwall after a 3-0 win at Canvey Island.

The National League side, who beat Southend on penalties in the first round, made it an Essex double with a convincing victory at Park Lane.

Boreham broke the deadlock after eight minutes with Kabongo Tshimanga firing home a low, left-footed shot from 18 yards and doubled their lead in the 28th minute when Kane Smith burst into the penalty area before his effort was deflected into the back of the net by Mason Hall.

Canvey goalkeeper Bobby Mason made a string of stunning saves in the second half to keep the home side in the game, keeping out Sorba Thomas twice in quick succession and Matt Rhead.

However, Rhead made sure of Boreham’s win as he nodded home a firm header from close range seven minutes from time.