On This Day in 2012: England end New Zealand’s 20-match winning run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

England’s rugby union side recorded a sensational 38-21 victory over New Zealand at Twickenham on December 1 eight years ago.

It was a first defeat in 21 matches for the world champions against a young England team.

Owen Farrell kicked the hosts into a 15-0 lead before the All Blacks hit back with two tries in three second-half minutes from Julian Savea and Kieran Read.

England’s captain Chris Robshaw was all smiles at the end of the match (Tim Ireland/PA)

Twickenham sensed the worst. The All Blacks had found their cutting edge and a third consecutive defeat to southern hemisphere opposition seemed in the offing.

But England responded with a stunning three-try blitz from Brad Barritt, Chris Ashton and Manu Tuilagi.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen was glowing in his praise of England afterwards, saying: “There were two teams capable of winning the World Cup out there.

“No excuses, we got beaten by the better side. They thoroughly deserved their victory and should be proud of what they have achieved with magnificent football. They took the game to us from the get-go, full credit to them.”

England’s Ben Morgan runs with the ball (Clive Gee/PA)

England had lost narrowly to Australia and South Africa in their previous two matches, and coach Stuart Lancaster said: “The performance was exactly what we had hoped for.

“I’m chuffed for the players. When the tough times came, we stayed together. That team belief with a young England side definitely augurs well for the future.”

Optimism about England’s hopes for a home Rugby World Cup in 2015 did not play out, however, with the team eliminated in the group stage.