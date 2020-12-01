Goalkeeper switch a possibility for Walsall ahead of Stevenage game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Walsall boss Darrell Clarke could replace Liam Roberts for the visit of Stevenage.

The goalkeeper’s error gave Newport an equaliser in last week’s 1-1 draw and Jack Rose could come in.

Josh Gordon has been battling a knee injury and was expected to return this month having been out since October.

James Clarke and Danny Guthrie are back after injury for the Saddlers.

Luther James-Wildin is available after injury with Stevenage having knocked Hull out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Boss Alex Revell has no new injury concerns for the trip to the Banks’s Stadium as they look to build on last week’s Sky Bet League Two win over Port Vale.

They are 21st in the table having not won previously since their second game of the season.

They have also appointed former Cambridge and Colchester boss Joe Dunne as assistant manager.