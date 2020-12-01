Cameras focus on Paisley tie and Hibernian’s trip to Alloa in Betfred Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Betfred Cup quarter-final tie dates have been confirmed with Rangers at St Mirren on Wednesday, December 16 with an 8.00pm kick off for live television.

Livingston host Ross County, who knocked out holders Celtic on Sunday, in the other all-Premiership tie on the same night with a 7.45pm kick off.

Hibernian’s trip to Championship side Alloa the previous evening will be televised live with an 8.00pm kick off while Dunfermline’s home match against Premiership St Johnstone the same night will kick off at 7.45pm.

The draw for the semi-finals will be made following the St Mirren v Rangers game.

The ties are scheduled for the weekend of January 23/24 with the final on Sunday, February 28.