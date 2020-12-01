Hull set to welcome back Keane Lewis-Potter and Greg Docherty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hull pair Keane Lewis-Potter and Greg Docherty could return to the starting line-up in the home game against Doncaster.

Forward Lewis-Potter returned to action off the bench in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at Stevenage after missing four games due to coronavirus protocols, while midfielder Docherty has recovered from a thigh injury.

Boss Grant McCann is likely to revert back to his league line-up again after making 10 changes for the cup tie.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram and defenders Josh Emmanuel, Reece Burke, Jacob Greaves and Callum Elder are among those expected to return.

Doncaster could be without defender Danny Amos after he was forced out of Sunday’s FA Cup win at Carlisle.

Amos will be assessed, but striker Cameron John is expected to return to contention after he was rested at the weekend.

Madger Gomes and Tyreece John-Jules both returned to action off the bench at Carlisle following injury and will also be monitored.

Winger Jon Taylor (muscle strain) could return to the squad but on-loan West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch (hamstring) is still out.