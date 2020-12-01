Ethan Ebanks-Landell misses out as Shrewsbury take on Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell will sit out Shrewsbury’s Sky Bet League One clash with Accrington.

The defender suffered a head injury during the FA Cup victory over Oxford City at the weekend and the club are following protocol.

Dave Edwards limped off during the second half of the cup game after a late tackle but will be available for new manager Steve Cotterill’s first league match in charge.

The Shrews have appealed Aaron Pierre’s red card but he faces a three-match ban if that is rejected. Leon Clarke (hamstring) and Rekeil Pyke (thigh) remain sidelined.

Accrington will be without midfielder Mo Sangare.

The on-loan Newcastle man had only just returned from a hamstring injury but suffered a recurrence in training and faces more time on the sidelines.

Another loan player, Chelsea’s Tariq Uwakwe, should be available, though, after recovering from a knee injury.

Sean McConville serves the second of a three-match suspension and Ross Sykes remains out following a minor operation.