Akin Famewo set for Charlton return

Akin Famewo looks set to return to the Charlton squad for their home game against MK Dons.

The defender, on loan from Norwich, has been out for more than a month with a hamstring injury.

The Addicks will be without Deji Oshilaja, who is self-isolating after coming into close contact with with Dylan Levitt, who recently returned a positive Covid-19 test, while Paul Smyth remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Lee Bowyer’s side returned to winning ways at fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich on Saturday and will be looking to build on that by recording a fourth straight league victory at The Valley.

The Dons have been dealt an injury blow with the news that Jordan Houghton could be ruled out until 2021.

The midfielder had to hobble off on Sunday following a two-footed challenge from Barnet’s Anthony Wordsworth in the FA Cup win at The Hive.

Houghton will have a scan on his left leg on Wednesday but manager Russell Martin expects him to be out for around four or five weeks.

He joins long-term absentees Louis Thompson and Jay Bird on the sidelines but Joe Mason is edging closer to a return.