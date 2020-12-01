Fresh Grant Hall injury blow for Middlesbrough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Middlesbrough have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their home game against Swansea with the news that Grant Hall could be out for up to four months with a thigh injury that may require surgery.

Boro boss Neil Warnock said on Tuesday that the 29-year-old defender has seen a specialist and looks set to miss “12 to 16 weeks”.

Hall only recently resumed training after recovering from a hamstring problem but has broken down again before he was able to make a first-team return.

Warnock also revealed that two more unnamed players are nursing niggles ahead of Wednesday’s match. Ashley Fletcher and Marcus Browne remain out.

Steve Cooper has no new problems as Swansea look to make it back-to-back away wins in the Sky Bet Championship.

Cooper saw his team win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday and has plenty of options should he want to freshen things up.

Ben Cabango, Yan Dhanda and Liam Cullen are all pushing for recalls while Wayne Routledge is still awaiting his first league start of the campaign.

The Swans have lost just one of their last seven games and are looking for a fifth win in eight Championship outings.