Wanderers check on two ahead of visit of Stoke

Wycombe will check on Curtis Thompson and Dominic Gape ahead of their home game against Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship.

Thompson was forced off injured after only 17 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Derby at the weekend, while Gape missed that match after he came off with a knock against Huddersfield.

Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth was pleased with his side’s second half display at Pride Park so there could be recalls for Adebayo Akinfenwa and Matt Bloomfield, following their half-time introductions against the Rams.

Bloomfield has a strong case after scoring the equalising goal, while Fred Onyedinma also made an impression from the bench on Saturday.

Club captain Ryan Shawcross is set to return to the Stoke squad.

The defender has come through two games for the Under-23s he builds up his fitness following a challenging 18 months of injury.

Lee Gregory looked in some discomfort as he hobbled off against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and groin issues look like ruling him out.

John Obi Mikel also had to come off at Hillsborough with a tight calf and the midfielder is a doubt. He will undergo a fitness test before the team travel.