Superhero Grosjean and Robson is back on court – Tuesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1.

Football

Fulham dedicated their win over Leicester to Papa Bouba Diop.

Liverpool reflected on the appointment of Bill Shankly as manager, on this day in 1959.

On this day in 1959, the great Bill Shankly was appointed manager of the Reds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F75G2vfW2Y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2020

SHEARER!

Jingle all the way for Son Heung-min.

Billy Gilmour’s got the moves.

Burnley set the scene for a chilly training session.

Working in a winter wonderland. A frosty Barnfield looking stunning this morning before training. pic.twitter.com/dqkMzNBPXE — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 1, 2020

Keep running and Cesc Fabregas will find you, apparently.

Keep running and I’ll find you 😃 pic.twitter.com/s5VQ5oZgYm — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 1, 2020

Kieran Trippier had a helping hand from Spiderman in pulling out all the stops for his son’s fourth birthday.

F1

The recovery continues for Romain Grosjean.

Who has a new superhero profile picture.

Lewis Hamilton confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas sent his best wishes to his Mercedes team-mate.

Wish you a speedy recovery @LewisHamilton 🙏 Keep strong! https://t.co/1ZKQNohdCV — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) December 1, 2020

Cricket

A week later and Kevin Pietersen is STILL talking about his hole-in-one.

Happy anniversary to the Roots!

Rugby league

Kevin Sinfield completed the first of the seven marathons in seven days he’s aiming to do for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

🏃After completing the first of his 7⃣ marathons in 7⃣ days, Kevin Sinfield MBE thanked everyone for their support and donations for @mndassoc. 👏 Watch➡️https://t.co/CkpqVuGbOWDonate ➡️ https://t.co/CkpqVuGbOWText 📲 MNDROB to 70085 to donate £7#RunKevRun #OneRobBurrow 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Osg1ojAtdi — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 1, 2020

Rob Burrow hailed his great friend.

That’s my captain. Always guiding us forward. Always looking out for us. https://t.co/AJRRJAhlYx pic.twitter.com/LsGDg8ANEW — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) December 1, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury marks the anniversary of his draw with Deontay Wilder.

Happy anniversary to me again! Git up there my boy!!! ❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/GLgUHw4Ik0 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 1, 2020

Anthony Joshua was hard at it… and the poor tyre knew about it.

Swimming

Sharron Davies was feeling nostalgic.

Flash back…. recording of This is Your Life twenty years ago now! Ahh 🥰 pic.twitter.com/T57F5Qtf8y — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) December 1, 2020

Tennis

Laura Robson was back on the tennis court for the first time in over a year.

Johanna Konta was dressed for a spot of tennis.

Waiting for the courts to open like… pic.twitter.com/BsP8Sq8mtM — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) December 1, 2020

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock was feeling festive.

Happy 1st December 🎄 pic.twitter.com/EWKp21IC7X — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) December 1, 2020

NFL

Philadelphia’s Jim Schwartz won’t be making the same mistake again with DK Metcalf.