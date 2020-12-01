Paul Mullin expected to feature up front again as Cambridge host Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has had a full week to prepare his side for their home game against Mansfield.

The U’s were not involved in FA Cup action at the weekend and Bonner has plenty of options as his side bid to keep pace at the top.

Forward Paul Mullin shook off an ankle knock in time to start for Cambridge last time out and his late equaliser earned a 1-1 draw at Cheltenham.

Defender Liam O’Neil remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury which has kept him out since September.

Mansfield will be without Stephen McLaughlin and are unlikely to risk James Perch.

Midfielder McLaughlin sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s home FA Cup win against Dagenham & Redbridge and could be out for another week.

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Perch, who has played in defence for the Stags this season, is nursing a hamstring strain.

George Maris has recovered from bruised ribs, but fellow defender Joe Riley (knee) remains a long-term absentee.