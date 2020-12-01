Morecambe edge past 10-man Barrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe were made to battle all the way to take the points as they beat 10-man Barrow 1-0 in League Two.

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored the only goal at the Mazuma Stadium on 12 minutes when he slotted home the loose ball from close range at the far post.

Three minutes later the visitors found themselves down to 10 men when defender was Sam Hird was adjudged to have handled the ball as Mendes Gomes threatened to run on goal.

But despite being a man down the visitors hit back and enjoyed long spells of dominance.

Scott Quigley threatened with a run to the edge of the box and a shot that was deflected just wide and in the second half the frontman was denied an equaliser by an excellent save from Mark Halstead low down to his right.

Morecambe struggled to break the Bluebirds down but had one golden chance to double their lead on 42 minutes when the unmarked Kelvin Mellor failed to find the target from a close-range header.

The home side only began to threaten when A-Jay Leitch-Smith came off the bench as the striker drilled two efforts inches wide.