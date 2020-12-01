Randell Williams inspires Exeter to victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Promotion hopefuls Exeter inflicted a resounding 4-1 defeat on Grimsby to move up to third in Sky Bet League Two.

Randell Williams did the bulk of the damage at Blundell Park, scoring twice towards the end of the first half.

Ryan Bowman and Matt Jay were also on target for the visitors, with Luke Hendrie’s strike proving to be no more than a consolation for Grimsby.

Exeter’s second straight league win was kick-started by Bowman, who picked up the pieces from a corner to make it 1-0 after 19 minutes.

Hendrie equalised after combining with the lively Sean Scannell, while Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown made two good saves at the other end.

Exeter underlined their promotion credentials courtesy of a quickfire double from Williams, whose neat left-footed finish was then followed up by a clever back-heel which deceived McKeown.

Chances were few and far between upon the restart, despite both sides launching a string of promising attacks.

Exeter did manage to rubber-stamp their victory, though, when Jay added a fourth from inside the six-yard box.