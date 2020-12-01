Crewe hit back in style to sink Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe staged a stirring comeback as three goals inside 12 second-half minutes helped them to a 4-2 win over Swindon.

John Sheridan’s side found themselves 2-0 up at Gresty Road, with former Crewe midfielder Anthony Grant and Tyler Smith on the mark in the first half.

But Daniel Powell was a thorn in the Robins’ side and after pulling a goal back before the break, the winger played a key role in Crewe’s second-half transformation.

Grant surprised his old club in the 20th minute, latching onto Tom Broadbent’s knockdown to drill a low finish into the bottom corner.

Chris Porter headed wide with Matej Kovar’s goal gaping, before the sides traded two goals inside two minutes with Smith diverting a close-range finish home from Diallang Jaiyesimi’s shot to double Swindon’s lead after 38 minutes.

Powell reduced the arrears when he drove an angled finish past Kovar 60 seconds later.

When Tom Lowery set up Perry Ng after the restart, the Crewe skipper hit a superb left-footed drive from the right of the box into the far corner.

Powell and Ng thumped the bottom of a post as Crewe turned the screw and they edged ahead when Lowery finished from close range after Kovar failed to hold Powell’s drive in the 63rd minute.

Powell then set up Owen Dale for a far-post downward header for the home side’s fourth three minutes later.

Powell and substitutes Oli Finney and Mikael Mandron were close to adding more goals for the dominant hosts.