Jamille Matt denies former team Newport to get the point for Forest Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jamille Matt scored against his former club as he earned Forest Green a point with a 1-1 home draw against Sky Bet League Two leaders Newport.

Tristan Abrahams’ penalty a minute before the break appeared to have given Michael Flynn’s side the foothold, until Matt’s strike 14 minutes from time earned a point for Rovers.

Newport opened with intent and Jamie Proctor failed to make the right connection with a fourth-minute header, glancing wide from a teasing Ryan Haynes cross.

Matt Dolan planted a header wide from a Josh Sheehan corner and Proctor’s overhead kick flashed over the bar as the visitors dominated.

Rovers responded and Nicky Townsend’s hurried clearance presented Aaron Collins with a chance – but the former Newport striker drilled wide from the edge of the box.

Townsend atoned for his earlier error with a strong glove to deny Collins from a Jayden Richardson cutback, before making another sharp block to deny the lively Collins.

Mark Cooper’s team were stung when former Leeds defender Liam Kitching caught Josh Labadie in the box and Abrahams drilled the penalty under the sprawling Luke McGee.

However, the hosts were level when substitute Matty Stevens conjured a 76th- minute equaliser, Matt pouncing inside the box for his sixth goal of the season.