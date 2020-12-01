Tom Hopper nets late winner as Lincoln fight back to edge Wigan and reach second

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lincoln climbed to second in Sky Bet League One thanks to a narrow 2-1 comeback victory over bottom side Wigan.

Lincoln had the better of a largely-uneventful first half which saw them lose central defender Adam Jackson to injury 11 minutes before the break. He was replaced by Joe Walsh, who has only recently returned from injury himself.

The Imps’ best chances arrived just before the interval when Brennan Johnson poked wide from inside the box, while James Jones only just missed the target with a rasping long-range drive.

But Wigan made a bright start to the second half and were rewarded when Kal Naismith’s shot took a big deflection, giving Alex Palmer no chance.

The lead last just 17 minutes though. After Johnson had been fouled just outside the Wigan box, Jorge Grant whipped home a glorious free-kick for his ninth goal of the season in all competitions.

Reinvigorated by the goal, City piled forward in search of a winner, which arrived with seven minutes to go when Tom Hopper turned sharply in the box and fired beyond Jamie Jones to clinch maximum points.