Solihull stay perfect at home as Pools slip up

Second-half goals from Krystian Pearce and Jimmy Ball helped Solihull maintain their 100 per cent home record in the Vanarama National League this season with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Hartlepool.

Pearce diverted Jordan Cranston’s cross into the net in the 62nd minute before Ball wrapped up the points with nine minutes left.

Hartlepool were grateful to on-loan goalkeeper Henrich Ravas, who produced a stunning save to deny Jamey Osborne from close range in the 19th minute.

Gavan Holohan was then unlucky to see his strike hit the inside of a post for Pools, who were reduced to 10 men eight minutes before the break when Timi Odusina was sent off for a professional foul after tangling with Osborne.

Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot thwarted Holohan before Pearce broke the deadlock just after the hour mark and Ball celebrated his 25th birthday with a second as he pounced on a mistake from Tyler Magloire.

There was still time for Pools to hit a post for a second time, substitute Joe Grey left frustrated on this occasion, as they fell to a third defeat in five games.