Bromley six unbeaten after thumping win over King’s Lynn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bromley maintained their fine National League form with a 4-1 win over King’s Lynn at The Walks.

King’s Lynn missed a glorious chance to take an early lead when Kairo Mitchell fired over from close following Simon Power’s cross on the counter-attack.

That miss proved costly when Bromley went in front in the 21st minute, James Alabi nodding in a free-kick for his fourth goal in seven league games.

Mitchell was foiled by keeper Mark Cousins when clean through on goal and Linnets goalkeeper Archie Mair kept out Alabi’s curling effort.

But Bromley effectively put the game to bed with two goals inside the last three minutes of the first half, Michael Cheek converting from Luke Coulson’s pass following a counter-attack before Liam Trotter tucked in a third.

Power pulled a goal back seven minutes into the second half with a fine curling effort into the bottom corner but any hopes of a fightback were extinguished three minutes later when Reeco Hackett-Fairchild fired into the bottom corner to extend Bromley’s unbeaten league run to six games.