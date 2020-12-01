Billy Waters double sinks Stones and keeps Gulls flying high at the top

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Billy Waters struck twice as Vanarama National League leaders Torquay snatched a late 2-1 win at Wealdstone.

Waters cancelled out Danny Parish’s opener before netting the winner a minute from time to extend the Gulls’ unbeaten run to nine matches.

Ben Whitfield fired over the bar in the opening minute as the leaders began on the front foot.

But it was Wealdstone, who had failed to win their previous three league matches, who struck first on 27 minutes as Parish pounced on a loose ball to slot home from close range.

Whitfield again threatened for the visitors, but Stones goalkeeper Stuart Moore was equal to his effort.

Moore had to be on hand again to keep out Kyle Cameron’s header seven minutes after the break but the keeper was unable to keep out substitute Waters’ close-range strike on the hour mark as Torquay pulled level.

Jake Andrews fired wide as the visitors pushed for a second goal and Waters was denied by a goalline clearance with six minutes remaining.

But Waters latched onto Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ cross to fire in the winner.