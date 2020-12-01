Neil Critchley backs ‘infectious’ Keshi Anderson to prosper after breaking duck

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Neil Critchley believes matchwinner Keshi Anderson’s first league goal for the club will be the first of many after Blackpool beat Portsmouth 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Critchley’s side secured their third successive Sky Bet League One win as Anderson’s 64th minute strike floored Kenny Jackett’s promotion-chasers and halted their ascent towards the automatic promotion places.

Anderson, 25, joined the Tangerines from Swindon in the summer and Critchley says the ‘infectious’ striker’s goal capped a rock-solid performance.

“I’m delighted for Keshi tonight because he’s an infectious character,” said Critchley. “For him to get the winning goal will give him a shot in the arm.

“It was a lovely ball from CJ (Hamilton) and good awareness from Jerry (Yates) for the people around him and Keshi took it brilliantly. It was a fantastic goal.

“I thought we were outstanding and deservedly won the game.

“Every single player on the pitch made a huge contribution for us in and out of possession. We knew we had to be at our best and we were.”

Critchley explained: “I didn’t think at any stage of the game we were under any danger or trouble. From the first minute until the last that is as well as we’ve played.

“In the first half we had a lot of opportunities around the box and we have to give credit to them for the way they defended.

“We knew we had to work hard to score our goal and it was a fantastic break.”

Blackpool delivered a polished performance and now sit six points adrift of the play-off places after Pompey failed to score in an away match for the first time since September.

League One top goalscorer John Marquis twice went close to enhancing his goal tally but the hosts, who had a constant attacking outlet through Hamilton and Anderson, held on for their seventh victory in eight games.

Pompey lie four points off the top two places in sixth position and were unable to cut the gap on Hull and Lincoln, who occupy the two automatic promotion places.

They host fellow high-flyers Peterborough on Saturday and Jackett hopes rediscovering their cutting edge can fire them back to winning ways.

“It was a tight game with not many chances at either end,” he said.

“We couldn’t quite find that final ball and the little bit of confidence to do what we do best.

“It was a midfield battle with not many chances and probably the one bit of quality was their goal.

“Despite getting into a lot of good situations we just couldn’t find that moment or final pass.

“We huffed and puffed, it was a scrappy game and there weren’t many chances at either end – but they got the one that counts.

“We feel we can play better than that and Blackpool have some good players so we can’t underestimate them, but tonight we couldn’t find that edge we needed.”