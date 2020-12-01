Michael Appleton hails Tom Hopper as Lincoln strike back for Wigan win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Michael Appleton heaped praise on match winner Tom Hopper after Lincoln clinched a 2-1 Sky Bet League One comeback victory over Wigan.

Wigan, League One’s bottom side, looked on course to spring a surprise when Kal Naismith’s deflected effort gave them a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the second half.

A stunning free-kick from Jorge Grant – his ninth goal of the season in all competitions – dragged Lincoln level after 69 minutes.

City then laid siege to the Wigan goal and it was no real surprise when Hopper crashed home a powerful effort with seven minutes remaining.

Appleton was delighted for Hopper and said the goal was a reward for the unsung work he does for the team.

“I’m delighted for him,” said Appleton. “Even if he hadn’t scored tonight, I think he was definitely our best player by a long shot.

“It wasn’t just the stuff he was doing in possession. Out of possession, he was excellent too.

“He was almost doing my job on the pitch. When I was disappointed by the lack of physicality we showed at times, he was making sure the players were aware of that.

“Hats off to him tonight. He got his reward with his goal and it will do him the world of good going forward.”

Appleton added: “You’ve got to tick boxes through the season as a young group.

“We’ve had a few games this year where we’ve shown a bit of character, finding a way of winning. I thought we did that today.

“They (Wigan) have had two opportunities, including the goal. Apart from that, (goalkeeper) Alex (Palmer) has had a quiet night.

“I can’t be too critical, but I want us to improve and get better because when we play more experienced and better sides, we have to be on our mettle.”

Interim Wigan boss Leam Richardson insisted he could take plenty of positives from the game, despite the loss, which kept the Latics rooted to the foot of the table.

“Obviously the over-riding emotion after the game is one of disappointment,” said Richardson. “But for large portions of the game, it was very pleasing.

“I thought we matched a very good side for large parts, we offered a threat with Kal Naismith coming back up front.

“Given the performance, do we deserve a result from that? I think we do, yes.

“We’ve been undone by a set-piece that was soft, and an individual mistake at the end.

“While we don’t accept losing, we accept putting in a performance like that.

“Could anyone have given the shirt any more? No, I don’t think they could.

“Only the result dampens a very good performance. We’re not hiding from the league position and the results we’re having.

“We know there are other things going on around the club that have been spoken about a lot.

“All we can do is send lads out there who will do the shirt proud and I think they’re certainly doing that.”