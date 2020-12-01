Neil Cox hopes Scunthorpe have self-belief after putting five past Harrogate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox reckons his players will now believe they are as good as he thinks they are following a 5-2 Sky Bet League Two win at Harrogate.

The improving Iron racked up a third-straight win on the road thanks to goals from Abo Eisa (2), Emmanuel Onariase, Ryan Loft and Aaron Jarvis.

Jack Muldoon had earlier given the hosts hope with a first-half equaliser and eighth league goal of the season, but Connor Hall’s stoppage-time effort proved a meaningless consolation.

A delighted Cox said: “I need to give the boys a lot of credit, because we did a lot of work on how they would play. We worked on getting our final-third entries into the box and put them under a lot of pressure.

“We also stopped them playing forward to their big man. I said to our lads before the game that we have got to do better going forward and I thought we did tonight.

“We haven’t won enough battles this season all over the pitch either, but I thought we won everyone in this game.

“I’m disappointed that we conceded two goals and, even though I thought neither was a free-kick, we still need to defend them better.

“But I’m really happy that we stood up and went again when it went 1-1 because we could have collapsed.

“I knew that was in us – I don’t know if the boys did, but they have shown now that they can play at a tempo and play forward-thinking football.”

Harrogate have now conceded nine goals in their last two matches, following Saturday’s 4-0 thumping at the hands of League One Blackpool, with manager Simon Weaver calling for his team to demonstrate a “harder edge”.

He said: “We have to defend better. We go through what it takes to mark a man, but quite a few of the goals we have conceded come from set-pieces.

“There are a lot of big men in League Two and we need to have a harder edge and be more stubborn in the box.

“I think we were dealt a harsh lesson.

“Scunthorpe looked refreshed having had no game at the weekend and we were leggy and second best throughout which led to a score line that we’re not accustomed to, but this is a good new level we are playing at with a relentless run of fixtures.

“We still need a positive, resilient mindset, however, because I thought some of our players had resigned faces after just five minutes and only two or three, like Jack Muldoon, Connor Hall and Brendan Kiernan, shone.”